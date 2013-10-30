Just Released: "Travel Accommodation in South Africa"

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel Accommodation in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- 2012 was a year during which major improvements were recorded in occupancy levels across all travel accommodation categories in South Africa. Much of this was due to the rebound experienced in demand for travel accommodation following the major dip in occupancy rates in 2011 in the immediate aftermath of the FIFA World Cup, which was held in South Africa during 2010. The development of many new hotels for the World Cup led to a massive oversupply of hotel rooms in South Africa in 2011. Hotels...
Euromonitor International's Travel Accommodation in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Travel Accommodation by Category, Travel Accommodation by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel Accommodation market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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