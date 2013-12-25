Just Released: "Travel Insurance in India to 2017: Market Databook"

New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in India. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for travel insurance. 'Travel Insurance in India to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in India. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Indian personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for travel insurance in the personal accident and health insurance industry in India for the period 2008 through to 2017.
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss and loss ratio percentage for the period 2008 through to 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering travel insurance in India.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss and loss ratio percentage.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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