Recently published research from Timetric, "Trends and Opportunities in Brazilian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in Brazilian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research on the non-life segment in Brazil. It provides insights on the market size of and forecast for the non-life segment. It provides data on categories such as property, motor, general liability, and marine, aviation and transit insurance, and provides details on products and sub-categories. This report also provides an analysis of the various distribution channels in the Brazilian non-life insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Brazil:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- It provides historical values for the Brazilian non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Brazil non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, commissions and expenses, total investment income, total assets and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Brazil
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Brazil insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Brazil non-life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Brazil insurance market
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