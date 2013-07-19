New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Trends and Opportunities in the Guyanese Reinsurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in the Guyanese Reinsurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry, covering the reinsurance market in Guyana. The report provides data on key industry trends and regulations for the Guyanese insurance industry.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Guyana:
- It provides historical values for the Guyanese reinsurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and percentage of reinsurance ceded
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Guyanese insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Guyanese reinsurance market
