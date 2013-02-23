New Transportation market report from Markets and Markets: "Turbocharger Market by Vehicle Types (Passenger & Commercial), Fuel Types (Diesel & Gasoline) & Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Automotive turbochargers are forced induction systems which compress air entering into the engine by utilizing the heat energy of exhaust gases. These devices introduce greater volumes of air into the engine cylinder thus making available more air-fuel mixture in each cylinder during power stroke of an engine; which in-turn boosts its performance. A turbocharged engine offers many advantages such as increased power output, improved power to weight ratio and vehicle efficiency, and also helps in engine downsizing. Turbochargers can also be classified based on fuel types as gasoline and diesel turbocharger which are used for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
Variable geometry technology preferred for turbocharged engines employed in passenger cars
The turbochargers use three basic technologies namely VGT, wastegate, and twin turbo. Turbocharger manufacturers have their own patented advancements in these three key technologies. Variable Geometry Turbochargers technology is widely adopted in passenger cars whereas Wastegate turbo is widely used in commercial vehicles.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report estimates the market size of gasoline and diesel turbocharger industry for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Major countries with the market volume and revenue are covered for each of the region. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
Turbocharged engines apart from automotive application are also used in applications such as marine, stationary power plants, other stationary generator sets, and off-highway vehicles. The increasing usage of automotive turbochargers has made the automotive manufacturers to consider it as a stock unit along with the engine while manufacturing vehicles.
Europe expected to remain largest market for the next five years
The global automotive turbochargers market volume is expected to reach 39.45 million units converting into total revenue of $12.63 billion by 2017. In the year 2012, Europe accounted for nearly half of automotive turbochargers market volume followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. Diesel turbochargers find their prominent usage in passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles. European region is the largest market for diesel passenger cars with Asian and North American region slowly developing demand for diesel passenger cars thus representing potential markets in the nearing future.
Gasoline Turbochargers represent high growth segment
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Low (Zero) Emission Vehicle Market By Degree Of Hybridization & Type Of Traction Battery Used, Forecast, Market Trends & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Seating Market (2012 - 2017)
- Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market (2012 - 2017)
- Smart Transportation Market - By Solutions (Ticketing Management, Parking Management, Passenger Information, Traffic Management), Services (Traditional, Advanced, Software) Worldwide Analysis And Forecasts (2012 - 2018)
- Fuel Additives Market - By Diesel, Gasoline & Aviation Applications, Types (Deposit control, Antioxidant, Corrosion inhibitor, Lubricity and Cetane improvers) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2017
- Global Soil Treatment Market, By Types (Organic Amendments, Pest & Weed Control, pH Adjusters) & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Global Engineering Plastics Market Analysis By Product Types, Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Automotive Plastics Market For Passenger Cars: Global Trends & Forecasts To 2016 By Types & Geography
- Agricultural Films Market By Applications [Greenhouse, Silage, Mulch] & Polymers [Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, High Density Polyethylene, EVA/EBA, Reclaim] Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Global Biofertilizers Market (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing, & Potash Mobilizing) by Types, Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2017