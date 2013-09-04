Just Released: "UK Beer Market Insights 2013"

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Product Synopsis
A detailed market research report on the UK beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the UK beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The year had started with expectations high, with a high profile European Football Tournament, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and the Olympics. These events had a muted impact however, and sales volumes fell in every quarter of 2012. A deterioration in demand at Christmas capped another disappointing year. The tax cut on 2.8% Abv beer has prompted a surge in sales of lower Abv beers.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The Duty rise of 5% was expected but what could not be legislated for were the appalling weather conditions that plagued the country during much of the summer. The impact significantly lowered refreshment requirements and was as instrumental in pushing down consumption as the stagnant economy.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The UK Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the UK Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: A-BINBEV UK (formerly INBEV UK), CandC GROUP PLC, CARLSBERG UK LTD, DIAGEO GREAT BR, GREENE KING PLC, HEINEKEN UK, MARSTON'S PLC, MILLER BRANDS UK, MOLSON COORS BREWERS (UK) LTD
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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