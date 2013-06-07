Just Released: "Ukraine Food & Drink Report Q2 2013"

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Ukraine Food & Drink Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- We believe that Ukraine has now entered recession and do not expect to see a recovery in 2013. We have downgraded our real GDP forecast to -0.5%, from a previous forecast of 1.0%, underpinned by a weak export base and currency instability. Additionally, Ukraine's GDP per capita is expected to remain one of the lowest in Europe over the decade ahead. Without institutional and economic reform, Ukraine's current economic growth model will prove unsustainable over the coming 10 years.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption = +9.0%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +49.4%
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales = +10.1%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +56.0%
- 2013 soft drinks value sales = +12.3%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +56.0%
- 2013 mass grocery retail = +11.9%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +64.2%
Key Company Trends
Ukraine Still A Good Opportunity For Danone: Ukraine and the wider Commonwealth of Independent States region are hugely important to France-based dairy firm Danone. In keeping with this, Danone in early 2013 announced plans to increase its investment spending in Ukraine by 37% during the year. While Ukraine is not nearly as exciting as Russia, we believe that from a volume and value growth perspective, there is a great deal more Danone can do in Ukraine given its low levels of dairy consumption.
Metro Divests Real Hypermarkets In Ukraine: At the end of 2012 German retail giant Metro reached a deal to divest its Real hypermarket business in eastern Europe to France-based Auchan in a deal worth EUR1.1bn. The sale of Real Eastern Europe to Auchan comprises 91 Real hypermarkets in Poland, Russia, Romania and Ukraine including the real estate assets of 14 stores. In these four countries, Real reported sales of more than EUR2.6bn in 2011 and has a workforce of around 20,000 employees.
