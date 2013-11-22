Just Released: "United States Food & Drink Report Q4 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "United States Food & Drink Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- We recently revised down our 2013 US real GDP growth forecast from 2.1% to 1.8%, but we maintain that the US economy is gaining steam and is set for more rapid expansion over the coming quarters. Indeed, the downward revision to this year's growth forecast is mostly attributable to the first quarter figure and base effects from Q412, and we believe that risks are to our 2014 and 2015 real GDP growth forecasts of 2.7% and 2.6% are predominantly to the upside. We continue to believe the US consumer is slowly - and sometimes unsteadily - gaining momentum after several years of weak activity. A tax increase at the start of 2013 likely weighed on Q113 real private consumption, which still contributed 1.8 percentage points (pp) to real GDP growth and grew by 2.6% year-on-year (y-o-y), the strongest reading since Q111. Still, we see remaining uncertainties for the consumer sector, and we expect food and drink consumption growth to remain subdued in the medium term as a result.
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Headline Industry Forecasts (local currency)
- 2014 per capita food consumption = +2.0%; five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +2.6%.
- 2014 alcoholic drinks value sales = +3.6%; CAGR to 2017 = +3.6%.
- 2014 soft drink value sales = +3.1%; CAGR to 2017 = +2.1%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +2.9%; CAGR to 2017 = +2.7 %.
Key Industry Trends And Developments
Mondelez To Overhaul Supply Chain Network: US-based food processing company Mondelez International is hoping that an overhaul of its complex supply chain network will improve its annual operating margin by 0.6-0.9%. The company stated that scheduled improvements in its supply chain network will result in gross productivity savings of US$3bn, net productivity savings of US$1.5bn, and incremental cash worth US$1bn by 2016. The company is aiming to improve its operating income margin by 5% and 2.5% in North America and Europe respectively by 2016, according to Irene Rosenfeld, the CEO of the company.
AB InBev Contests MillerCoors' Advertising Claims: Multinational beer company Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has contested US rival MillerCoors' marketing claims that its Coors beer is the 'world's most refreshing' and that a new aluminium innovation offers a 'smoother, more refreshing pour', Topix reports. AB InBev has appealed to the National Advertising Division (NAD) of the Council of Better Business Bureaus to determine whether the claims are valid. MillerCoors described the complaint as 'frivolous' and an 'inappropriate use of NAD's resources'.
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