Just Released: "Vacuum Cleaners in the United Arab Emirates"

Fast Market Research recommends "Vacuum Cleaners in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- With a better economic outlook many households resumed their home improvement projects, including using carpets on floors, partly inspired by Western lifestyles, thus fuelling demand for vacuum cleaners. As in the case of other small appliances, demand for vacuum cleaners kept growing over the last four years, with growth increasing to 7% in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Vacuum Cleaners in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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