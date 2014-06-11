New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Vacuum Cleaners in Ukraine"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- In 2013, vacuum cleaners increased by 2% in retail volume terms to reach 1.2 million units. The category?s full potential was not realised since cylinder vacuum cleaners is already comparatively saturated. While the replacement cycle of vacuum cleaners is not reducing significantly, low consumer incomes limit discretionary spending on vacuum cleaners, including ?mobile? versions (such as stick vacuum cleaners and robotic vacuum cleaners), which have a limited presence in Ukraine.
Competitive Landscape
Samsung was the leading player in 2013, just ahead of LG Electronics. Both companies offer wide ranges of consumer electronics and appliances products, including vacuum cleaners, and their brands are well known. They offer vacuum cleaners in diverse price segments, invest in new product development and advertising, and have effective distribution networks.
Industry Prospects
Vacuum cleaners is expected to register a CAGR of 2% in retail volume terms over the forecast period to reach 1.3 million units. Manufacturers will seek to attract consumers with innovations, a driving force both for replacements and new purchases.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Vacuum Cleaners industry in Ukraine with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Vacuum Cleaners industry in Ukraine, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Vacuum Cleaners in Ukraine market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Vacuum Cleaners in Ukraine?
- What are the major brands in Ukraine?
- How have stick vacuum cleaners performance over the past 5 years?
- Are robotic vacuum cleaners the future for the vacuum industry?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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