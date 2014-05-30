Fast Market Research recommends "Vegetable, Potato and Fruit Products in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Over 2007-2012 Saudi Arabian market for vegetable, potato and fruit products enjoys CAGR of 12% as rising awareness of health and increasing disposable incomes boost demand. With imports at 78% of total market size in 2012, Saudi Arabia is heavily reliant on foreign producers to satisfy domestic consumption of fruit and vegetables. Industry records average annual growth of 9% over 2007-2012 to stand at SR2.4 billion in 2012, thanks to increasing efficiency of domestic agriculture sector - the main source of raw material. Industry rather concentrated, served by almost 600 entities, with five leading players generating 30% of production. Industry expected to see 8% CAGR over 2013-2018 despite government shifting focus away and halting exports to conserve local water resources.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Vegetable, Potato and Fruit Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1513. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Vegetable, Potato and Fruit Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1513 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Frozen and Dried Fruit and Vegetables, Fruit and Vegetable Juice, Potato Products, Preserves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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