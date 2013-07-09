Just Released: "Vending in Colombia"

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Vending in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Vending in Colombia remains small and underdeveloped, with a negligible share of value sales in non-store retailing in 2012. Vending machines are found mostly in captive environments, such as hospitals, offices or universities. Vandalism is one of the main factors which hinders the expansion of vending in public places, due to the high risk for companies.
Euromonitor International's Vending in Colombia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Toys and Games Vending .
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
