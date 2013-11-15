Just Released: "Video Games in China"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Video Games in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- In 2000, the Ministry of Culture and other six ministries adopted video games restrictions which aimed to ban the production and sales of video game hardware especially the consoles on the domestic market. As a result, the hardware market was much underpinned by accessories such as dance mats, wireless adaptors and game controller. Without international giants' penetration, handful of small local consoles producers dominated the consoles market which also made its total size floated quickly...
Euromonitor International's Video Games in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Digital Gaming, Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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