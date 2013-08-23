Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Vital Signs Monitoring Market - Market Landscape Analysis of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Pulse Oximeters and Temperature Monitoring Devices - Forecasts up to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The global vital signs monitoring devices market includes emergency support and care services and devices, which can be used not only at clinics, but also at a patient's home. The most significant healthcare trend witnessed recently is the shift of treatment from hospitals to home in order to gain a cost advantage and reduce hospital expenditure. The move from treatment to proactive monitoring is also opening up new opportunities for home monitoring devices. Patients prefer home monitoring equipment over hospitals mainly for the convenience and cost-effectiveness it offers.
This market is witnessing tremendous growth due to a rise in the aging population, not only in the developed regions of the world, but also in developing countries. Awareness of the convenience and cost effectiveness offered by these equipment and services is also increasing the demand for this market. Asia displays a high CAGR owing to the rapidly increasing aging population in countries such as India, China, and Japan. The Americas also maintains a stable growth mainly due to reimbursements offered for specific equipment and the health policies of Medicaid and Medicare.
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The global vital signs monitoring market was valued at $3,148 million in the year 2012 and is market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% from the year 2013, reaching approximately $4,375 million by 2018.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global vital signs monitoring market into geography, and by product. The market is further broken down by geography, with exhaustive revenue analysis, as well as the forecast up to 2018.
Global Vital Signs Monitors Market - By Product
BP monitoring devices
Aneroid BP monitors
Automated BP monitors
Pulse-oximeters
Tabletop/bedside pulse-oximeters
Fingertip
Handheld
Wrist worn
Pediatric pulse-oximeters
Temperature monitoring devices
Mercury-filled thermometers
Digital thermometers
Infrared thermometers
Temperature strips
Global Vital Signs Monitors Market - By Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
Rest of Asia
Rest of the World (RoW)
Australia
Latin America
Africa
Middle-East region
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