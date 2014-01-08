Just Released: "Walmart in the US: Local Profile, 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Walmart in the US: Local Profile, 2013" from Conlumino, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- This is a detailed report covering Walmart's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in the US
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Walmart's operations in the US. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The cash and carries and warehouse clubs; hypermarkets, supermarkets, and hard-discounters; and convenience stores in the US have a number of big box retailers. While growth in the industry has been affected by the 2013 income tax rates, rising gas and food prices, and government shutdown, it is expected that a correction at the macroeconomic front will help the industry grow further.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Walmart's operations and strategy in the US. Additionally, it presents the latest revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Walmart's operations in the US and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Walmart's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in the US. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in the US.
An insightful analysis of Walmart in the US, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data of Walmart and its key competitors in the US. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
The world's largest economy has been facing volatile economic growth following the recession in 2009. The US economy grew at a rate of 2.4% in 2010 which further slowed down to 1.8% in 2011 before recovering partly in 2012 to reach a growth rate of 2.2%. Due to these volatile economic conditions there has been a significant impact on the retail industry in the US.
Key Highlights
Walmart plans to open stores across its various formats in the country.
Walmart plans to increase the adoption of private label products in the country.
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