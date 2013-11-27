Just Released: "Watches Global Trends and Opportunities"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Watches Global Trends and Opportunities", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- This report analyses the global watches market, providing in-depth insight of major trends and growth drivers, and examining the future growth markets for each watches category.
Euromonitor International's Watches Global Trends and Opportunities global briefing offers detailed strategic analysis of the global Personal Accessories market by pinpointing growth sectors and identify factors driving change. The report identifies leading companies and brands within the keenly contested, fashion-driven competitive landscape, trend developments, economic/lifestyle influences, seasonal patterns, market and distribution strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is predicted to develop between mature and emerging countries, threats facing the business as well as opportunities to be seized for further growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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