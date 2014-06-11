Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Weight Management in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Weight management continued to decline in 2013, by 1% in current value terms, reaching GBP122 million. The category continued to suffer from a lack of credibility amongst consumers, and a general perception that weight management products are not effective if they are not combined with painful dieting efforts. This discourages the majority of dieters, who are increasingly seeking quick and easy solutions.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Foods UK continued to lead weight management in 2013 with a 27% value share, thanks to its brand Slim Fast, which continued to benefit from consumers switching from OTC obesity to alternative solutions. The Slim Fast website encourages consumers to use the meal replacement slimming products as part of a dietary regime which includes calorie-controlled meals, stressing the importance of eating well to obtain significant results.
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Industry Prospects
Weight management is expected to decline over the forecast period, with a negative constant value CAGR of 1%. The performance of the category will be dragged down by the steep decline of OTC obesity, which is expected to see a negative CAGR of 13% in constant value terms between 2013 and 2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Slimming Products industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Slimming Products industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Slimming Products in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Slimming Products in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What is the market size of Slimming Products in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- Do consumers prefer appetite suppressants, blockers, burners, or craving suppressants?
- Are slimming teas popular in United Kingdom?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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