Just Released: "Wipes in Hong Kong, China"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wipes in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- In 2012, home care wipes and floor cleaning systems recorded current value growth of 2%, reaching HK$18 million. Home care wipes does not perform as well as other wipes such as personal wipes, and remained smaller in value size. This is because consumers in Hong Kong now tend to use re-useable cloths with additional cleaner detergent to clean their homes. Although household wipes provides more convenience, the cost of using household wipes was too high to attract consumers to move away from...
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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