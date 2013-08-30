Just Released : Worldwide Medical Polymer Markets: 2013-2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- NanoMarkets believes that medical polymers represents a major opportunity in the medical materials market over the next few years. Several factors are leading to growth in this market. Perhaps the most obvious is the aging of the population in developed nations is expanding the addressable market for polymer implants. Many polymer implants are specifically intended to assist elder patients.



Opportunity in this market has also expanded because the latest technical developments in medical polymers can fine tune implant capabilities, enable better fits for implants, and increased biocompatibility. Polymer structures can also now substitute for cartilage or enable doctors to grow a patient’s tissue for transplants.



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At the same time the new legal protections that followed the silicone breast implant debacle have considerably reduced the risk in the medical polymer space. And as a result of all of these factors, the medical polymer business has taken off, with the emergence of new start ups and plenty of M&A activity.



With all that is happening in this space, NanoMarkets is publishing a report that identifies current and future opportunities in the medical polymers space and provides guidance on the technical and regulatory framework in which these opportunities are arising. As with all NanoMarkets reports in the medical materials field, this report includes a granular eight-year forecast and also profiles key suppliers and analyzes the complete supply chain for medical polymers. For the firms covered we discuss their strategies and needs along with their strengths and weaknesses. Finally, the report provides an analysis of the market for medical polymers in various important country-specific markets.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary

E.1 Opportunities for the Medical Device Market

E.2 Opportunities for the Plastics Industry

E.3. Opportunities for the Healthcare Industry

E.4 Firms and Strategies to Watch in the Medical Polymers Market

E.4.1 Bayer

E.4.2 Celanese

E.4.3 Dow Chemical

E.4.4 Dow Corning

E.4.5 DSM

E.4.6 DuPont

E.4.7 Eastman Chemical

E.4.8 Evonik

E.4.9 Solvay

E.4.10 Notable Startups

E.5 Summary of Eight-Year Forecasts of Medical Polymers



Chapter One Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Scope and Objective of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

1.4 Plan of this Report



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Chapter Two Commercial Trends in Medical Polymers

2.1 Generic Advantages and Disadvantages of Polymers for Medical Applications

2.1.1 Advantages of Polymers in Medical Applications

2.1.2 Disadvantages of Polymers in Medical Applications

2.1.3 Replacement of Metals with Polymers in Medical Devices

2.2 Thermoplastics (PMMA, PLA, PGA, PP, PEEK, Polycarbonates)

2.2.1 Uses in Medical Applications

2.2.2 Main Suppliers

2.3 Polyethylene

2.3.1 Uses in Medical Applications

2.3.2 Main Suppliers

2.4 Polystyrene

2.4.1 Uses in Medical Applications

2.4.2 Main Suppliers

2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride

2.5.1 Uses in Medical Applications

2.5.2 Main Suppliers

2.6 Nylon

2.6.1 Uses in Medical Applications

2.6.2 Main Suppliers

2.7 Other

2.8 Role of Bioplastics in Medical Applications

2.8 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three Applications for Medical Polymers

3.1 Medical Devices and Implants

3.1.1 Current and Future Use of Polymers

3.1.2 Regenerative Medicine and Orthopedic Implants

3.1.3 Contact Lenses and Lens Implants

3.1.4 Implantable Defibrillators and Related Devices

3.1.5 Breast Implants

3.1.6 Conductive Polymer Neural Implants

3.1.7 Blood Filters

3.1.8 Other Medical Devices Using Polymers

3.1.8 Eight-Year Forecast of Polymers in Implants, by Polymer and Implant Type

3.1.9 Eight-Year Forecast of Polymers in Non-Implantable Devices by Polymer and Device Type 3.2 Diagnostic Systems

3.2.1 Type of Polymers Used in Medical Diagnostic Systems

3.2.2 Eight-Year Forecast of Polymers in Diagnostic Systems by Polymer and Device Type

3.3 Laboratory and Surgical Accessories and Disposables

3.3.1 Surgical Screws, Nails and Plates

3.3.2 Catheters and Tubing

3.3.3 Surgical Gloves

3.3.4 Sutures and Shunts

3.3.5 Eight-Year Forecast of Polymers in Diagnostic Systems by Polymer and Device Type

3.4 Summary of Forecasts of Medical Polymers

3.4 Key Points from this Chapter



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Chapter Four: National Markets and Regulatory Factors

4.1 Generic Policy Issues Raised by Polymer Medical Devices

4.1.1 Safety Issues Related to Polymer Devices

4.1.2 Problems of Waste Disposal and Management

4.1.3 Healthcare Issues and Aging Populations

4.2 United States

4.2.1 Medical Polymers and the Biomaterials Access Assurance Act of 1998

4.2.2 Impact of “Obamacare”

4.2.3 Role and Impact of the FDA

4.2.4 Analysis of Market for Medical Polymers in the US

4.2.5 Eight-Year Forecast for Medical Polymers in the US

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Role and Impact of European Commission and Other Regulatory Authorities in the EU

4.3.2 National Regulations and Regulatory Agencies Impacting Medical Polymer Markets

4.3.3 Analysis of Market for Medical Polymers in Europe

4.3.4 Eight-Year Forecast for Medical Polymers in Europe

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 National Laws and Regulations Impacting the Medical Polymer Markets

4.4.2 Analysis of Market for Medical Polymers in Japan

4.4.3 Eight-Year Forecast for Medical Polymers in Japan

4.5 China

4.5.1 National Laws and Regulations Impacting the Medical Polymer Markets

4.5.2 Impact of Chinese Industrial Policy on Medical Polymer Markets

4.5.3 Analysis of Market for Medical Polymers in China

4.4.3 Eight-Year Forecast for Medical Polymers in China

4.5 India

4.5.1 National Laws and Regulations Impacting the Medical Polymer Markets

4.5.2 Analysis of Market for Medical Polymers in India

4.4.3 Eight-Year Forecast for Medical Polymers in India

4.6 Other Notable National Markets for Medical Polymers

4.7 Summary of Eight-Year Forecast of Medical Polymers by Country



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