Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wound Care in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Wound care posted value sales of Rp631 billion in 2013, driven solely by the sales of sticking plasters. Sticking plasters are highly common in Indonesia as they are widely available in various retail outlets and have extensive geographic penetration up to remote areas. Traditional retail outlets such as warungs usually sell sticking plasters per piece (strip), making the product very affordable even for the low-income demographics.
Competitive Landscape
Hansaplast from Beiersdorf continued to dominates sticking plasters with a 74% value share in 2013. The impressive performance was attributable to its long-standing presence in the country, resulting in a strong brand image. The company also conducted active marketing campaigns, including television and radio commercials, and advertisements in printed media such as health and family magazines. Moreover, leveraging the company's extensive distribution network, Hansaplast enjoyed wide availability in chemists/pharmacies, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores as well as in small traditional retail outlets such as warungs. The company also offers sticking plasters with cartoon images for children, such as Disney Princesses and Winnie the Pooh.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, wound care in Indonesia is expected to remain solely driven by sticking plasters, thanks to the products' wide availability in various retail channels, including modern stores, such as chemists/pharmacies, hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores as well as traditional retail outlets such as independent grocery stores and warungs.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Wound Treatments industry in Indonesia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Wound Treatments industry in Indonesia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Wound Treatments in Indonesia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Wound Treatments in Indonesia?
- What are the major brands in Indonesia?
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