Just Released: "Wound Care in the United Kingdom"

Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Care in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Reduced consumer spending and the switch to lower-cost products, including private label, depressed current value sales in wound care by 3% in 2012, particularly the largest category of sticking plasters/adhesive bandages, in which current value sales fell by 4%.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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