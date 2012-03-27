Just Rose Wine Features Wide Selection of Delicious Wines in a Variety of Gorgeous Shades of Pink

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- In recent years, rose wine has becoming increasingly popular. Wine fans all over the world enjoy their refreshing light flavors and attractive pink hues. While certain types of wines tend to pair well with only specific types of cuisines, rose wine can be successfully served with just about any variety of food.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its fantastic selection of rose wines. Just Rose Wine is a UK-based site that is dedicated to the mail order supply of only the highest quality rosé wine that people can buy.



The company features a wide selection of rose wines that are typically found in only the best restaurants, pubs, clubs and bars.



“It’s all about Just Rose Wine, so forget those red wines and white wine as this pink drink has become extremely modish,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that customers may choose from carefully-selected rose wine brands ranging in many different shades of pink and a variety of flavors.



“Rosé is now made all over the World and every year sales of this drink keep on going up as its popularity grows due to the ever increasing quality. Some of our high end pink wines rival expensive French White Burgundy wine and you can also find sparklers, Champagne and still wines that have won awards.”



Using the Just Rose Wine is easy; the only difficult part might be deciding which rose wine online purchase to make first! Simply visit the home page and begin browsing through the impressive selections of wines.



A “Rose Wine Menu” located on the left hand side of the home page helps shoppers find the type or country of origin that they are looking for quickly and easily. Choices include “Rose Champagnes,” “Argentina,” and “New Zealand.”



The home page also lists a variety of “Featured Rose Wines,” many of which have been marked down for extra savings. Clicking on the thumbnail image that accompanies each selection brings shoppers to another page featuring specific details about that type of wine, including the size of the bottle, its country and/or region of origin, its price, and a description of what that particular type of rose wine is like.



About Just Rose Wine

Just Rose Wine is an online rose wine specialist that has sourced world wine brands that are commonly found only in top restaurants, hotels and bars, but are now available for its customers to buy online for UK delivery. The website includes a huge selection of rose wines that have been carefully selected for its customers and their varying tastes. Everything from boutique rose wines to sparkling wines and Champagnes can be purchased directly on the secure website. For more information, please visit http://www.justrosewine.co.uk/