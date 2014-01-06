Just Save Lives Offer Major Organ Transplants Abroad in New Wave of Medical Tourism

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Many people will experience partial to total organ failure in their lifetime as a result of bad lifestyle choices or genetic predispositions, but no one wishes to die from it. However, organ transplant lists can take years to get people to the front of the queue, leaving many seeking alternatives. Just Save Lives is a company dedicated to providing legal guidance, document translation, insurance reimbursements together with professional guidance including locating hospitals and experts and recommending physicians. The company now offer medical tourism packages for those seeking major organ transplants in world leading medical institutions in Israel.



The company provides the full spectrum of services required to take care of every aspect of a medical transplant abroad including initial medical advice and medical summary, consultation regarding the most suitable hospital, medical staff and more to ensure every aspect of the procedure is to the client’s satisfaction.



Just Save Lives offers liver transplant surgery, kidney transplant procedure and even heart transplants so that any major organ replacement can be achieved with the highest standard of medical care and attention, all defined by the recipient. The information on each procedure is presented as a package deal showing exactly what is included at every step of the process.



A spokesperson for Just Save Lives explained, “We are partnering with world leading institutions to ensure that those who are looking for alternatives to transplant waiting lists can be provided with the care and organs they need before it’s too late. Individuals can call or email use with initial enquiries to begin the process and find all the information they need on our packages on our website. We are happy to be able to do exactly what we named our company for: the ability to Just Save Lives.”



About Just Save Lives

Just Save Lives partners with Israeli medical tourism company The company Leshem Shamaim– which has an excellent reputation and proven knowledge and experience in the field of organ transplantation. Just Save Lives’ principles prioritize the highest level of administrative and professional service for all those suffering from medical problems, and aim to provide a warm and personal service during the entire process. The ideal solution for organ transplants abroad. For more information please visit: http://www.justsavelives.com/