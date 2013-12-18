Just Sing It Rewards Singers for Musical Talent with Real-Life Incentives

Mt.Laurel, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Just Sing It, Inc. announces today the launch of a completely revamped karaoke mobile app, Just Sing It. This free app for iPhone innovates within the most untapped social frontier: voice. For the first time, US-based users – from amateur shower singers and open mic fans to serious talent show participants – can earn rewards for their talents by turning virtual gifts in the app into real-life incentives, such as iTunes credits.



“Just Sing It takes karaoke to the next level”, explains Lindsay Lohan, Just Sing It advisor and personal fan. “You can literally bring the party in your pocket. I love spontaneous sing-offs with friends and family and discovering new talent.”



Download here: http://j.mp/JSI20



Called by users “Instagram for Karaoke”, Just Sing It provides a wide audience an opportunity to stand out in overcrowded social channels by using their voice to create connections and even find fame.



“There are so many talented singers - from rural America to urban hubs – that never get recognized or rewarded for their singing”, says Alec Andronikov, Just Sing It CEO. “This new version of Just Sing It helps listeners reward US-based singers for their singing, in turn encouraging them to produce more original music!”



Featured Highlights:

- Singers can share their songs and cover albums on Facebook, Twitter and SMS

- Fans can shower amazing singers with diamonds that can converted into real rewards

- Audiences can help singers rise to the top of the charts by guessing, chatting, sharing or liking songs

- Amateurs can ‘Instragram their voice’ by using fun voice filters - from slurry to hamster to fab



About Just Sing It

Just Sing It, Inc., an NYC-based mobile development company, is evolving the way the world combines voice and audio-based entertainment to connect on mobile devices.



The technology helps mobile users break through overcrowded social channels by using their voices and singing – historically the primary human interaction mediums - or unique voice filters to make new connections.



Its flagship mobile platform, Just Sing It, serves as an industry-first mobile distribution platform for consumers to support all content producers - from novice shower screamers to professional stars - by awarding their vocal talents.



Just Sing It, Inc. is backed by top US and international investors, including Lerer Ventures, Tribeca Venture Partners, M8 Capital, Eniac Ventures and DFR Asia. Download Just Sing It on iOS at www.justsingit.com



Contact:

Haley Hammerling

PR Account Manager | OpenCommunications

Haley.Hammerling@opencomms.com