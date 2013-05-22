Just the Best of the Best from Paramount Bathrooms

Gosport, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- A house reflects the personality of its owner that’s why most people aim to buy furniture which is unique and is hardly seen on the market. Paramount Bathrooms are one of the few companies who can make high quality and customized furniture as per customers’ request. Paramount Bathrooms removes all of the possible constraints on house decoration and renovation. This manufacturer is always full of brand new ideas plus the fact their products are affordable for everyone.



Bathroom and kitchen are two important parts of the house that need ample attention for decoration to ensure relaxation and convenience while on these two areas. For kitchen renovation, Paramount Bathrooms have 200 varieties of kitchen furniture to choose from. Necessary changes and personal touches can also be added as this manufacturer encourages the customer’s participation in the renovation process. Fitted kitchens are also offered from modern styles to the basic ones. When it comes to bathroom remodeling, customers can decorate with confidence and go for various and amazing fitted bathrooms. The free standing bathroom furniture from Paramount Bathrooms is affordable and with high quality. To make sure that belongings are properly stored, bathroom cabinets are to the rescue to contribute to a more organized ambiance.



Renovation of kitchen and bathrooms need not to be expensive because all it takes is to buy cheap and yet high quality furniture from trusted manufacturers like Paramount Bathrooms. Some may be surprised on how this company can provide products with the lowest prices. Paramount Bathrooms are able to supply high quality and inexpensive products because the selling is direct to the end users. For further details one may visit the Website: http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk



About Paramount Bathrooms

Paramount Bathrooms have been in the manufacturing industry for over 25 years. This business has been regarded as the industry’s market leader because of the excellent offered products.



Contact:

Feel free to contact and get more information on this press release:

Liam Doye

Contact email : sales@paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Complete Address- Units 17 – 19 Westfield Road Industrial Estate

Gosport

Hants

PO12 3RX

Zip Code- PO12 3RX

Contact Phone- (02392) 510002

Website: http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk