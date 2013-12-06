Just the Right Brand for Women with Naturally 'Kinky' Hair

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Many girls and women consider it a curse to have kinky hair. Many even go through expensive salon treatments to make sure that their hair is straight all the time, ruining the natural look and health of the hair.



Andare Naturale is a lifestyle brand that is here to sell t-shirts and accessories to women who have naturally kinky/curly hair. There are many women who do not feel confident about themselves because of their hair and this is their saving grace. The brand has come with a line of clothing and accessories that go with the kinky hair that are a natural possession. They look to start off with a bang with the pre-sale of their first t-shirt that says – ‘Kinky is the new straight’. An attractive t-shirt that flaunts the hairdo of the girl who wears it. Also available are sexy new accessories that promote the natural look.



There will also be a giveaway in the month of January next year, which will enable a lucky naturalista to win it for free, with the facility of a refund if the t-shirt is already bought. They can also win accessories that will definitely enhance their look.



The brand has gained popularity just after it made an appearance with over 300 followers and increasing, just in the first week, and are looking at a very bright future ahead.



About the Creator: Rashida

Rashida, a woman who has naturally curly hair and has gone through a change in her personality as she changed her hairstyle. She decided to ‘Andare Naturale’ (Italian for ‘Go natural’) and embrace her natural look. Feeling more confident- she began to dress differently, design her own apparel and there she was, standing out the crowd with confidence. With this brand, she hopes to do the same for other women who are under-confident about themselves because of their curly hair.



Media Contact:

Name: Rashida Clarke

e-mail id: andarenaturale@gmail.com

Ph. No.: 757-528-2113

Website: http://www.andarenaturale.com