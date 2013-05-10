Just Updated: The Top Three Unsecured Credit Cards for Bad Credit 2013, According to Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Just updated, the top three unsecured bad credit credit cards for 2013, you can find the updated list here http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/news-releases/the-top-3-unsecured-bad-credit-credit-cards-for-2013/



Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. is constantly reviewing the secured and unsecured credit cards that are designed for people with bad credit. Credit card terms are constantly changing along with promotions that some companies run causing one credit card to be more attractive than another.



The most important factors when picking a card that accepts those with bad credit are the ease of qualifying, annual fee, late fees, interest rate and initial credit line.



When picking the top three unsecured credit cards for bad credit one should keep in mind that these credit cards can be beat in almost every category by secured credit cards. It is recommended that if a consumer has the initial deposit required by the secured card company then it is, in most cases, best for the consumer to choose a secured credit card over an unsecured credit card. The initial deposit for some secured credit cards for bad credit can be as low as $200.



About J.C. McClain

The credit card expert for Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. is J.C. McClain. McClain has two published works available on the Amazon Kindle network, Credit Cards For Bad Credit 2013 and The Best Credit Card Rewards 2013. You can view McClain’s YouTube videos here http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY2j8CR5Kvo



