Just Us Mortgages Increasingly Called Upon by UK Media for London Property Market Perspective

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Just Us Mortgages has been quoted or interviewed more than seven times by major London media in just the last several months. The London mortgage broker specialises in London property purchases and remortgages, large mortgages, expat mortgages and first time buyer mortgages as well as assisting London buy to let mortgage portfolio owners.



Whilst the growth and overwhelming customer satisfaction experienced by London’s Just Us Mortgages is the most potent sign of success, a recent flood of press also shows the degree to which the London broker is respected in the mortgage sector. In the last few months, they have been quoted everywhere from the Financial Times to The Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian and on the BBC 5 Live Drivetime show. “Whilst our focus is always on effectively serving our clients, the media’s interest in our perspectives on a variety of property financial issues is further acknowledgement that we truly understand the market and how to effectively navigate it for our clientele,” said Just Us Mortgages Founder Dominic Hennessy.



Operating out of their central London offices and their website www.justusmortgages.co.uk, the mortgage broker sees its mission as putting customer service back into mortgage services. That means simplifying things like the hassle and drama of getting a mortgage organised, ensuring that their clients receive proper independent advice and the best deal possible for maximised effectiveness in the worst case scenario.



Just Us Mortgages has superior knowledge of lending criteria, an excellent working relationship with UK lenders, and a no-nonsense approach to the inherent challenges that must be dealt with. The London property finance specialists scour the markets for their clients, maximise borrowing amounts, minimise monthly payments and provide exclusive deals to obtain their high application-to-offer percentage.



When it comes to mortgages for first time buyers, the firm’s free, no obligation meeting allows them to run the potential client through the whole process of what they will need to know. From buy to let and residential mortgages to remortgages and expat mortgages, Just Us Mortgages can quickly produce the desired result. “Whilst all of our clients have different careers, they all require the same commitment from us to get their mortgage through,” said Hennessy. For more information, please visit http://www.justusmortgages.co.uk/



About Just Us Mortgages

This truly independent mortgage broker has specialist knowledge of the London market. The London Mortgage broker specialises in buy to let, residential and Expat mortgages as well as first time buyer and remortgages. They use their experience, knowledge, contacts and common sense to make sure that their clients receive the best advice for what is often the largest financial transaction of their lives.



Just Us Mortgages

51 Moorgate

London

EC2R 6PB