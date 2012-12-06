Just4smokers.com Announces Exciting Label Choice Options for Name Brand Water Pipes

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Just4Smokers.com announced today that because of their close relationship with world-renowned glass blowers and their passion for high quality pipes, they will be offering customers a chance to pick any label color for any pipe from the following brands; Liquid, RooR, RooRtech, Zob, Rehab and illadelph!



The Just4Smokers staff expects a warm reaction from customers who may have in the past settled for a label color that was less than perfect. Customers can now choose from a drop down menu which type of label they want, and their freshly blown glass pipe is delivered to them in 1-7 business days.



This procedure is completely unique to the online smoke shop world, and is anticipated to draw attention from a dedicated customer base.



About Just4Smokers.com

Just4Smokers.com is an online smoke shop dedicated to offering the best selection of quality glass pipes for the best price, and they offer everything from Beakers, Straights, Bubblers, Headies, Inlines, Ash Catchers, to Vaporizers and more. New, American made glass pipes are added daily to their vast selection, and a knowledgeable employee is never more than a phone call away.



