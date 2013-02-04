just4smokers.com Announces Sponsorship of Tokecity Forums

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Just4Smokers.com announced today that they are now proud sponsors of the hugely popular online forum TokeCity.com.



Because TokeCity is at the forefront of the modern social conversation about glass and glass culture, Just4Smokers being a sponsor, as a vendor of top quality glass, makes perfect sense and is believed to be a benefit to both businesses.



To show their support for the community they have joined, Just4Smokers.com is offering all TokeCity members a 15% off discount of any order (Coupon Code: TOKE15) placed between now and Febuary 10th, 2013.



About Just4Smokers.com

Just4Smokers.com is an online smoke shop dedicated to offering the best selection of quality glass pipes for the best price, and they offer everything from Beakers, Straights, Bubblers, Headies, Inlines, Ash Catchers, to Vaporizers and more. New, American made glass pipes are added daily to their vast selection, and a knowledgeable employee is never more than a phone call away.



About TokeCity.com

TokeCity is an online community of users who post and discuss current affairs in glass pipes and glass pipe culture. Users can share knowledge, tips, tricks and other information in the form of pictures and comments.



To learn more about this release, please contact:

Junior Andrews

E-Mail: help@just4smokers.com

Office Phone: (915) 247-6653

http://www.just4smokers.com