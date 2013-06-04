Just4smokers.Com Announces Their Partnership with Pulse Glass

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Just4Smokers.com announced today that they will now be carrying the greatest new glass of 2013 - Pulse Glass - as a fully authorized dealer.



Most online headshops can take weeks, if not months, to catch on to the newest and coolest water pipes (often referred to as bongs), bubblers and hand pipes, but Just4Smokers.com is growing a collection of superlative items, hand picked for their quality and usefulness.



Pulse Glass most certainly falls into this category, and the Just4Smokers team believes that bringing Pulse Glass to their customers will help feed their customers’ need for the best smoking technology available.



About Pulse Glass



Pulse Glass started three years ago in a garage in Southern California with a vision to create top quality, hand blown, glass products that feature a fusion of classic and scientific designs which showcases the clarity, quality, and function of the product. The Pulse Glass Family strives to set the highest standards in service, innovation, quality, and commitment to their customers and products



About Just4Smokers.com

Just4Smokers.com is an online smoke shop dedicated to offering the best selection of quality glass pipes for the best price, and they offer everything from Beakers, Straights, Bubblers, Headies, Inlines, Ash Catchers, to Vaporizers and more. New, American made glass pipes are added daily to their vast selection, and a knowledgeable employee is never more than a phone call away.



Contact

To learn more about this release, please contact

Junior Andrews

E-Mail: help@just4smokers.com

Office Phone: (915) 247-6653