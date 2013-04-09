Just4smokers.Com Announces Their Plans to Be a One Stop Headshop

Lawerenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Just4Smokers.com announced today that they are moving in the direction of becoming a one stop head shop for all smoking needs.



Normally headshops, especially online, carry water pipes (often referred to as bongs), bubblers and hand pipes, but Just4Smokers.com is growing a collection of superlative items, hand picked for their quality and usefulness, which can serve to round out any collection of smoking related goods.



New products include Joint Wax and Slide Right, which contribute to ease of use with water pipes.



Now, in addition to shopping for brands like Sheldon Black, RooR, Illadelph, Zob, and others that provide the highest quality of glass pipes and water pipes within the head shop industry, customers can become more knowledgeable about their purchases.



About Just4Smokers.com

Just4Smokers.com is an online smoke shop dedicated to offering the best selection of quality glass pipes for the best price, and they offer everything from Beakers, Straights, Bubblers, Headies, Inlines, Ash Catchers, to Vaporizers and more. New, American made glass pipes are added daily to their vast selection, and a knowledgeable employee is never more than a phone call away.



Contact

To learn more about this release, please contact:

Junior Andrews

E-Mail: help@just4smokers.com

Office Phone: (915) 247-6653