Just4Smokers.com Announces Unprecedented Illadelph Stock

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Just4Smokers.com announced today that they now have available to consumers of quality glass an unprecedented stock of illadelph glass pipes and ash catchers, a quantity unmatched by any of their online competitors.



Just4Smokers.com now offers every style and size of illadelph pipes and ash catchers currently in production, including the now infamous illadelph Coil Condensors. While other sites may carry similar products, only Just4Smokers.com guarantees delivery on any illadelph advertised on their site in 3-10 business days.



Moving forward, their plan is to eventually create a fully interactive format that allows customers to customize the style and coloring of their illadelph, a relatively revolutionary idea in the world of the online smoke shop.



About Just4Smokers.com

Just4Smokers.com is an online smoke shop dedicated to offering the best selection of quality glass pipes for the best price, and they offer everything from Beakers, Straights, Bubblers, Headies, Inlines, Ash Catchers, to Vaporizers and more. New, American made glass pipes are added daily to their vast selection, and a knowledgeable employee is never more than a phone call away.



About Illadelph

When it comes to versatility and originality, Illadelph has had the glass market cornered since 2002. They’re best known for the first line of Illadelph Coil Condensers- the idea is to throw the coil in the freezer and attach it to the beaker bottom as opposed to using ice, which melts. They are also known for their incredible collaborations with other ground-breaking artists.



Contact

To learn more about this release, please contact:



Junior Andrews

E-Mail: help@just4smokers.com

Office Phone: (915) 247-6653