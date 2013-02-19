just4smokers.com Makes Massive Updates to Their Site

Lawerenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- This new year brings for Just4Smokers a fresh start to selling the same, wonderfully varied, collection of Glass Pipes and Smoking Equipment they have always been counted on to carry.



The staff at Just4Smokers.com is encouraging customers both new and old to visit the site and see the new layout, new design and new pipes that they add to on a weekly basis.



Shop for brands like Sheldon Black, RooR, Illadelph, Zob, and others that provide the highest quality of glass pipes and water pipes within the head shop industry.



About Just4Smokers.com

Just4Smokers.com is an online smoke shop dedicated to offering the best selection of quality glass pipes for the best price, and they offer everything from Beakers, Straights, Bubblers, Headies, Inlines, Ash Catchers, to Vaporizers and more. New, American made glass pipes are added daily to their vast selection, and a knowledgeable employee is never more than a phone call away.



Contact

To learn more about this release, please contact:

Junior Andrews

E-Mail: help@just4smokers.com

Office Phone: (915) 247-6653