JustFoodERP Announces Scholarship to Honour Food Industry Expert Ray Crews

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- With over thirty-five years in the food industry, it would be hard to find anyone more knowledgeable than Ray Crews, VP and Controller of Dallas-based CF Chefs Inc until its recent acquirement in 2011. Eight years ago, in 2004, Ray Crews made the decision to change business software and take a chance on a relatively new player in the ERP field, JustFoodERP.



“JustFoodERP’s early product success is directly attributable to Ray’s dedication and commitment. He was one of our first members on our Customer Advisory Council.” explains Marc DiGiorgio, Vice President of JustFoodERP. “This scholarship is just a token gesture honoring a great customer. We have valued every minute working with him. We hope that the funds can help the next generation of 'Ray Crews' of the world.”



The annual scholarship will benefit students of Columbia State Community College, of which Ray Crews is an alumnus. Students enrolled in an IT or business related program are eligible to apply. “When JustFoodERP announced at last year’s annual User Event their intention to create a scholarship in my name, I was honored,” says Ray Crews. “ I hope that this award greatly benefits the students of Columbia State Community College.



For more information on the scholarship, please contact Columbia State Community College directly: http://www.columbiastate.edu



About JustFoodERP

JustFoodERP is an IndustryBuilt company. Powered by the worlds' fastest growing ERP product -Microsoft Dynamics NAV, JustFoodERP provides a complete software and services package designed for the food industry.