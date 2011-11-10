JustFoodERP Product Roadmap Webcast

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2011 -- You may have already read on our website that JustFoodERP helps companies lower costs, improve food safety, and manage customer compliance and that we pride ourselves on out-of-thebox fit. However, we don't expect you to just believe us. We want to show you in person.



In this webcast, JustFoodERP’s Product Manager, Dan Rowe, will discuss our product roadmap. By the end of this 30-minute session, you'll better understand:



- The importance of building on the Microsoft Dynamics NAV platform

- How JustFoodERP differentiates itself from other NAV providers to cater to the food industry

- What our Customer Advisory Council is and how it helps us make decisions as an organization

- The features of the most current JustFoodERP release and where we are headed with the next release

- How we communicate with customers with the new addition of ilovejustfooderp



This is a great opportunity to explore Dynamics NAV. Whether you're new to Dynamics or you're eager to see how JustFoodERP differentiates itself from other providers, Dan Rowe will be guiding you through the process and fielding questions at the end.



About JustFoodERP

JustFoodERP is an IndustryBuilt company. Powered by the worlds' fastest growing ERP product -Microsoft Dynamics NAV, JustFoodERP provides a complete software and services package designed for the food industry.