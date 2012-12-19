JustFoodERP Recognized by Food Logistics in the FL100 List of Software/Tech Providers for Food and Beverage Industry

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- JustFoodERP, the provider of software and services for food companies, has made the 9th annual FL100 list of software and technology providers serving the food and beverage industry, as selected by Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated exclusively to the food and beverage supply chain. The FL100 list appears in the November/December 2012 issue of Food Logistics both in print and online at foodlogistics.com.



“Technology is the competitive differentiator for companies in our industry who need to stay ahead of dynamic changes in the marketplace,” says Lara L. Sowinski, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics. “With the evolution of the food supply chain, software and technology providers are playing a more critical role in addressing needs such as end-to-end visibility and collaboration, traceability, regulatory compliance, risk management, sustainability, and cost containment.”



“We are excited to be recognized as a leading software company for companies in the food and beverage supply chain,” says Marc DiGiorgio, VP, JustFoodERP. “Our food processing and food distribution customers benefit from the traceability functionality within JustFoodERP, as well as other industry-specific features that serve to contain and reduce costs, manage risk and comply with regulations.”



DiGiorgio adds, “We are pleased also to see on the FL100 list three of our technology partners – SPS Commerce, John Galt Solutions and TradeInsight – whose EDI, forecasting and trade spend management tools, respectively, integrate with the JustFoodERP system.”



Each year, the editors of Food Logistics recognize 100 software and technology providers that help food and beverage manufacturers, foodservice distributors, and grocery retailers attain their business goals. The FL100 is comprised of software providers as well as equipment and technology companies whose products and services play a significant role in food and beverage supply chains.



About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by Cygnus Business Media, a leading diversified business-to-business media company. The publication serves the information needs of executives involved in various aspects of the food and beverage supply chain. Through our print and online products, we provide news, trends, and best practices that help more than 24,000 grocery and foodservice suppliers, distributors, and retailers make better business decisions. To learn more, visit foodlogistics.com and on Twitter @foodlogistics.



About JustFoodERP

JustFoodERP delivers software and services for the food industry. Our trusted food experts help your company lower costs, improve food safety, and manage compliance to keep customers successful. We do this by matching up the best software technology with the best business processes. Our food industry experts have built a product roadmap that takes you where you want to grow. JustFoodERP software is powered by the fastest growing ERP platform in the world, Microsoft Dynamics, and features food industry-specific functionality. To learn more, visit justfooderp.com and on Twitter @justfooderp.



