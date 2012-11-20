JustGoodLaptops.com a Budget-Friendly Source Introduces Its New Price Comparison System

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- JustGoodLaptops.com, an online source for budget-friendly laptops and portable computers, has recently adopted a new website look featuring the price comparison system which generates a list of prices of various similar products from top retailers across the internet.



The said feature aims to promote a more convenient way to do comparison shopping, a buying technique wherein the online shoppers look around the web for the best deals for a particular laptop or netbook brand. Since the cost of a specific product usually varies by seller, JustGoodLaptops.com addresses the hassle of having to scour the online stores by compiling a list of prices from at least three different retailers. This also effectively solves the indecision among many buyers over which online store to buy their laptops from as dictated by their budgets.



Comparison Shopping Made Easier

JustGoodLaptops.com has now created its own price comparison system, which can be viewed by clicking the dedicated button under each featured laptop found in the homepage. The link will take the buyers to a page where additional information about the product is provided. Next to the laptop’s brief description and specifications is the list of prices gathered from three online retailers that offer the same laptops brans and model.



The idea to incorporate this useful feature to the website is based on the fact that online buyers are generally determined to get more value for their money. By presenting the prices from various sellers side by side, shoppers can easily compare laptops and notebooks. One good thing about this option is that it also suggests the best deal for the product by highlighting the cheapest price available. This way, the buyers may automatically consider the published cost as the ideal deal for their preferred laptops.



Among the sites where prices are usually collected for comparison includes Amazon.com, TigerDirect.com and MacMall.com to name a few.



Still Affordable Laptops and Netbooks



Despite having undergone a minor website facelift, JustGoodLaptops.com remains a place to go for reasonably-priced yet high-quality portable computers. It still has a wide array of good laptops and netbooks that are manufactured by industry giants such as Lenovo, Hewlett-Packard, Asus, Toshiba and Dell. By slashing off the original price and comparing the cost with competitor prices, JustGoodLaptops.com makes it easier for the budget shoppers to acquire portable computing machines.



