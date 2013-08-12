Justice 4 Children Founder Howard Spiva Named 'Hometown Hero' by Savannah News Station

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Howard Spiva, a personal injury lawyer and founder of the non-profit, the Justice 4 Children Foundation, was recognized for being a “Hometown Hero” by WTOC Savannah. Spiva is widely recognized for his tireless efforts to prevent traumatic brain injuries in children, and for devoting his time to making Savannah a better, safer place for kids.



"We are kind of ‘if not me, then who will do it?' and 'if not now, then when?’ explains Spiva. "So, we just saw a need, and we jumped on it.



One way he impacts the local community is by offering martial arts classes at the YMCA. Inspired by the need for more after-school activities, Spiva and his wife, Kelly, started a karate class at the West Broad Street YMCA.



The idea was to instill confidence in their students and to provide a safe, constructive atmosphere for youth. They had no idea how quickly word would spread and their class grew and grew. Despite the big time commitment, the Spivas now teach two weekly classes at the Y, and have no plans on slowing down.



"If you’re walking down the street and you know that you can protect yourself, then you’re more confident. You’re more confident taking a test. You’re just confident, and whatever happens, you can deal with it," says Howard.



In addition to providing safe, structured after-school activities, Spiva was also recognized for the work he does with his nonprofit organization, the Justice 4 Children Foundation.



He is most proud of the Heads in Helmets program, which sets out to eliminate traumatic brain injuries in children.



“We represent a lot children in my law practice, and we saw needs” explains Spiva. “We just see a lot of needs in children."



So, he set out to not only give away helmets, but to make them ‘cool’ and get the kids to want to wear them.



Spiva sponsors various events throughout the year, including an annual Justice 4 Children Foundation Chili Cook-off, which has become one of Savannah’s most anticipated charitable events.



About Spiva Lewis LLC

We have assembled a talented group of professionals to bring you the finest in professional legal services. Our in-house staff consists of five team attorneys, a physician, legal assistants, a paralegal, a claims manager, an investigator, a receptionist, and clerical assistants. Howard E. Spiva has been practicing law in Savannah Georgia for over 25 years. He limits his practice to serious personal injury, wrongful death and litigation with an emphasis on premises liability, trucking, brain injuries and claims involving children.