Justin Bieber to Perform at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida on January 26 and 27

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Justin Bieber has scheduled two performances at the American Airlines Arena this month in Miami, Florida. The singer, who is currently touring the country and other parts of the world as part of his “Believe” tour, will perform at the arena on January 26 and 27.



The popular singer has sold so many records and tickets that it may seem like he has taken over the pop music genre. Teen girls worldwide love Bieber and his voice and songs.



According to an article on Wikipedia, Bieber has already sold more than 15 million albums and has won many awards, including Artist of the Year at both the 2010 and 2012 American Music Awards. The young singer is also the second most popular celebrity account on Twitter, getting a new follower every other second. His current “Believe” tour, which is the second for Bieber, also reached the number one spot of the top-grossing list of concert tours. It began in September of last year and is scheduled to play over 80 shows throughout North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.



Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets to his “Believe” tour, or who want to learn more about the AmericanAirlines Arena can do so through the VenueNote website. The site also offers in-depth information about various event locations across the United States.



With its great location on Biscayne Bay right in the heart of downtown Miami, AmericanAirlines Arena hosts hundreds of events throughout each year. According to the VenueNote website, when popular bands and musicians come to Miami, they typically perform at there. Since it first opened in 1999, some of the biggest names in music and entertainment have played at the arena.



The number of seats that are available for events at AmericanAirlines Arena vary and depend on the type of show or sporting event that is scheduled. For concerts, the venue can seat just over 20,000 people, while during the Miami Heat basketball games, 19,600 seats are available. As an article on the VenueNote website noted, it is not unusual for major events to sell out very quickly, so it is a good idea for those with Bieber fever to buy their tickets to this month’s shows as soon as possible.



