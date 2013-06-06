Justin Holladay Launches Indiegogo Fundraiser to Create His Mathematical Adventure App "Jack and the Beanstalk"

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Justin Holladay is a Math teacher and now an iOS Game designer. He has developed an extensive background in the education realm. Justin’s passion for helping students reinforce essential math skills led him to attain a B.Ed. and B.A.S. in Mathematics/Science. As an iOS game designer, he is pursuing his passion of supporting teachers in effective teaching and integration of math games into their daily lessons.



Justin loves developing and designing new math games that can be utilized in the classroom and then "played" (practiced but kids think they're playing) at home. In November 2012, he released his first math game on the App Store, since then he has released three more math apps. His next project is going to be a Mathematical storybook adventure. With this math adventure, the students will be read a story (maybe they’ll read it themselves too) and then be required to help the character to solve a math problem or activity.



Justin needs to raise $5,000 to cover the cost of development of his mathematical storybook app or development will be slowed, he'll never stop, but will have to bootstrap slowly. All artwork and voice work are already complete.



This campaign will receive all of the funds contributed by Mon 08 Jul 11:59PM PT.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/15gWmng



For more information please visit: Jack and the Beanstalk a Mathematical Adventure (App)

indiegogo Campaign: http://igg.me/at/jacks-math/x/3178344

See a Few sneak Peaks on Pinterest: Storybook Math Adventures (App)



About Justin Holladay

