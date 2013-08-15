Justin Leto Named Florida Legal Leader 5th Year in a Row

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Justin Leto, The Leto Law Firm’s managing partner, was recently recognized as a “Florida Legal Leader” by the Florida Legal Elite, a major law publication. This is the fifth consecutive year that Justin has been named to this prestigious list of Florida’s top attorneys. Each year, Florida Trend sends a survey to lawyers throughout the State and lawyers are asked to name top practitioners throughout the State of Florida.



The legal leaders are determined by members of the Florida Bar Association, who are asked to name attorneys whom they hold in the highest regard or would recommend to others. Top choices were reviewed by a diverse panel of previous Legal Elite winners. In light of the high standards of the selection process, the award signifies the quality and professionalism of Justin Leto.



About Justin Leto

Justin Leto is the founding and managing partner of The Leto Law Firm. A cum laude graduate of the University Of Miami School Of Law, he is a Personal Injury Lawyer who specializes in many legal practices, including personal injury, wrongful death, traumatic brain injury, medical malpractice, commercial litigation and appellate advocacy. The firm also deals with products liability cases on behalf of individuals and families, and represents business owners in major business disputes that require a trial lawyer.



Mr. Leto has an active legal career, with membership in the Justice Association, American Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, the National Trial Lawyers Association and the Miami-Dade County Bar Association, where he served on the Board of Directors for the Young Lawyers Section. In addition to being recognized as a member of the legal elite, he received numerous awards and recognition by Superlawyers Magazine and the South Florida Legal Guide. Mr. Leto is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an invite-only group that comprises lawyers who have achieved results for their clients in excess of $1 million.