Jute Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Cheviot, Gloster, Eco Jute

Key Players in This Report Include:

Cheviot Company Ltd (India),Gloster Limited (India),Janata Sadat Jute Mills (Bangladesh),Northern Jute Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Bangladesh),Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. (India),Rahman Jute Spinners (Pvt.) Limited (Bangladesh),Budge Budge Co. Ltd. (India),Eco Jute Private Limited. (India),Premchand Jute & Industries Private Limited (India),National Jute Manufactures Corporation Limited (India),Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. (India),The Naihati Jute Mills Co. Ltd. (India)



Definition:

Jute is obtained from plants called corchorus olitorius and corchorus capsularis, which are mainly cultivated in Bangladesh, India and grown throughout the year. About 85% of jute production is located in the Ganges river delta which reaches throughout the Bangladesh and other Bengal regions of India. There are two types of jute produced namely white and brown jute, it consists of cellulose and lignin making it stronger and with superior quality. Jute is commonly used in making bags, and ropes, and other applications such as apparel production, industrial, agricultural, flooring, homeware products. It is referred to as golden fiber because of its cost-effectiveness and color, the jute fabric is also known as burlap, gunny cloth, and hessian cloth. According to the Jute Mill Corporation of Bangladesh, its jute is exported in countries including Middle East, USA, Africa.



Market Trends:

- Emerging Advancement in the Jute Processing and Production

- Increasing Production of Jute Bags



Market Drivers:

- Growing Need for Biodegradable or Natural Fibers in Different Industries

- Demand for the Strong, Cost-Effective, and Versatile Fiber with Wide Range of Industrial Applications



Market Opportunities:

- Surging Demand for the Jute Fiber in Apparel Market

- Increasing Government Spendings on Jute Production and its Exports will Boost the Jute Market



The Global Jute Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (White Jute, Tossa Jute, Mesta Jute, Others), End User Industry (Apparel, Agricultural, Flooring, Homeware, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Fabric Stores, Online Stores, Others), Form (Non-woven Jute Felt, Processed Jute Fiber, Jute Yarns), Product (Bags, Ropes, Upholstery Carpet, Linoleum Backing, Others)



Global Jute market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Jute market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Jute market.

- -To showcase the development of the Jute market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Jute market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Jute market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Jute market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



