The Law Office of John C. Prezas Providing Expert DWI Defense Help in Central Texas

Georgetown, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- The Law Office of John C. Prezas, PLLC, located in Georgetown, Texas, is currently supplying top-flight defense services for individuals charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in Williamson County, Travis County, and surrounding vicinities. Attorney Prezas’ able legal assistance in DWI cases provides important guidance to clients whose rights were violated by illegally performed stops, vehicle searches, field sobriety tests, or other related law enforcement actions and procedures that are closely regulated by law.



Aside from offering legal representation in DWI matters, the Law Office of John C. Prezas also handles a wide variety of criminal and juvenile defense cases at the misdemeanor and felony levels. These include drug-related crimes, juvenile offenses, white-collar crimes, and probation violations. With experience in the central Texas legal system as both a prosecutor and a criminal defense lawyer, attorney Prezas is well versed in the nuances of local law, and he brings wide-ranging skills into the courtroom on behalf of his clients.



For more information about a juvenile lawyer or a DWI defense attorney, please seek the expert counsel provided by the Law Office of John C. Prezas. For more information, visit its website at http://wilcocriminallawyer.com or call (512) 686-0105. Free case evaluations are available.



About the Law Office of John C. Prezas, PLLC

The Law Office of John C. Prezas, PLLC provides world-class criminal defense legal services, such as those relating to DUI, juvenile crime, and record expunction, in central Texas. A graduate of Harvard Law School, John C. Prezas has been an associate at Baker Botts LLP and a prosecutor with the Williamson County Attorney’s Office. His current affiliations include the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, the Williamson County Bar Association, and the College of the State Bar of Texas.