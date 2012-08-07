JW Heating and Air Services for Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Air-conditioners are an important property in most of our lives and are very important to be taken proper care of. JW Heating and Air provides solutions to all the issues pertaining to heating and air Los Angeles Whether it is an AC or a heater, it requires maintenance and professional service or else their life may shorten considerably. It is known to all that buying a new AC or heater would be expensive and that no one can purchase such electronic articles multiple times in life.



JW has provision for maintenance, servicing and air conditioning repair Los Angeles. Their technicians are certified for the repair and servicing of most of the major brands and promise to leave a professional impression on your mind. The founder and owner of this company is Jeff Williams who has been in the business for around 25 years and knows everything regarding ACs and heating furnaces. The company’s technicians install, repair and service air ducts with the provision of back-up to all their work. Customers are offered post-work cleaning so that the place remains in the same condition as it was before the arrival of the technicians.



Heating and Air services for Los Angeles air conditioning by JW include repair, installation, duct inspection and sealing, remodels, thermostats and humidifiers. Besides, they also undertake contracts for new construction, apartments and condominiums, Property management, full house air purification and savings and comfort zoning. Perhaps the best part of their service is the more customers’ centric facilities like consultation on energy bills savings, cost savings and fast response. Their technicians reach within the mentioned time and finish the work as stipulated so that their customers can carry on with their schedule without any disruption.



All the work carried out by JW technicians is guaranteed. Apart from inclusion of so many areas of air conditioning Los Angeles, they also have a number of options for payment to suit the customers’ state. You can pay them through all major credit cards. Besides, most interestingly, they offer a plan which does not require payment of interest for 3 months or 6 months alternatively. For any queries, complaints or feedback, their operators can be contacted by phone or e-mail to get satisfactory and immediate response. You can also inform them about the situation and request a quotation of price for free.



About Heating and Air Los Angeles

JW Heating and Air is company owned by Jeff Williams that serves the requirements of Los Angles air conditioning with punctuality and finesse. They have been rendering their services for about 25 years now and have an ever-growing list of satisfied customers.



Website: http://www.jwheatingandair.com