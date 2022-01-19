K-12 Blended E-Learning Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: Docebo, Promethean, Byjus

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The K-12 Blended E-Learning market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



D2L Corp. (Canada),Docebo Inc. (Canada),Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (United States),Instructure Inc. (United States),K12 Inc. (United States),Pearson Plc (United Kingdom),Promethean Ltd. (United States),Providence Equity Partners LLC (United States),Scholastic Corp. (United States),Byjus (India)



Definition:

Blended learning is the fusion of online learning and conventional on-campus learning (in a classroom). In essence, you will have a (more or less) set schedule in which you must take a portion of your classes on campus. Most classes, however, will remain online, allowing you to complete coursework and assignments while on the go. Blended learning incorporates the best attributes of face-to-face and online learning to enable students to learn at their own speed. Blended learning lowers failure rates, enhances learning, and increases commitment. Blended learning should not be confused with E-learning as these are two separate things. It is implemented not only in collages but also primary and secondary grades as well. The advantages of this could be that it provides a much more interactive experience, it gives the significantly more time for learning and also the students and teachers can work from the comfort of their homes. during the COVID-19 Pandemic, E-learning and blended learning has been the only solution. But there are drawbacks as well as teachers are not as tech-savvy as the students are and can at times face difficulties. But Blended learning has been widely accepted and looks like there will be immense growth in this sector of Education.



Market Trends:

- Increasing use of Advanced Technology in Key International Schools

- Growth in the E-Learning Platform



Market Drivers:

- Increasing E-Commerce in Developing Economies

- Growing awareness about E-Learning Globally



Market Opportunities:

- Easy Availability of Internet and Growing Technological Advancements

- Allows Great Renowned Teachers To Reach Students Anywhere In The World.

- Covid 19 Pandemic Has Magnified The E-Learning Market



The Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Content, System, Solutions), Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School), Model Type (Rotation Model, Flex Model, A La Carte, Enriched Virtual)



Global K-12 Blended E-Learning market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the K-12 Blended E-Learning market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the K-12 Blended E-Learning market.

- -To showcase the development of the K-12 Blended E-Learning market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the K-12 Blended E-Learning market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the K-12 Blended E-Learning market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the K-12 Blended E-Learning market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



