K-12 Blended E-Learning Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : Docebo, K12, Promethean, Byjus

D2L Corp. (Canada),Docebo Inc. (Canada),Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (United States),Instructure Inc. (United States),K12 Inc. (United States),Pearson Plc (United Kingdom),Promethean Ltd. (United States),Providence Equity Partners LLC (United States),Scholastic Corp. (United States),Byjus (India)



Definition:

Blended learning is the fusion of online learning and conventional on-campus learning (in a classroom). In essence, you will have a (more or less) set schedule in which you must take a portion of your classes on campus. Most classes, however, will remain online, allowing you to complete coursework and assignments while on the go. Blended learning incorporates the best attributes of face-to-face and online learning to enable students to learn at their own speed. Blended learning lowers failure rates, enhances learning, and increases commitment. Blended learning should not be confused with E-learning as these are two separate things. It is implemented not only in collages but also primary and secondary grades as well. The advantages of this could be that it provides a much more interactive experience, it gives the significantly more time for learning and also the students and teachers can work from the comfort of their homes.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, E-learning and blended learning has been the only solution. But there are drawbacks as well as teachers are not as tech-savvy as the students are and can at times face difficulties. But Blended learning has been widely accepted and looks like there will be immense growth in this sector of Education.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing use of Advanced Technology in Key International Schools

Growth in the E-Learning Platform



Market Drivers:

Increasing E-Commerce in Developing Economies

Growing awareness about E-Learning Globally



Opportunities:

Easy Availability of Internet and Growing Technological Advancements

Allows Great Renowned Teachers To Reach Students Anywhere In The World.

Covid 19 Pandemic Has Magnified The E-Learning Market



The Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Content, System, Solutions), Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School), Model Type (Rotation Model, Flex Model, A La Carte, Enriched Virtual)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the K-12 Blended E-Learning market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the K-12 Blended E-Learning Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the K-12 Blended E-Learning

Chapter 4: Presenting the K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the K-12 Blended E-Learning market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, K-12 Blended E-Learning Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



