K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Is Booming Worldwide : Blackboard, Cengage Learning, Educomp Solutions, Next Education

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the K-12 Education Technology Spend market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Educomp Solutions (India), Next Education (India), TAL Education Group (China), Tata Class Edge (India), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Cengage Learning (United States), Ellucian (United States), Knewton (United States)



Scope of the Report of K-12 Education Technology Spend

K-12 refers to kindergarten to twelfth class. Increasing e-commerce and awareness about education expected to potentially grow the market. Further, the rising practice of new technologies such as 3D printing, digital storytelling, and virtual tours, and drones expected to propagate the Global K-12 education technology spend market. In addition, rising demand from the developing countries owing to growth in education sector expected to drive the demand for K-12 education technology spend market over the forecast period.



The Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Educational PC, Interactive displays, Classroom wearables), Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing E-Learning Technology Start-ups

- Rising Demand from the Developing Economies



Market Drivers:

- Increasing E-Commerce in Developing Economies

- Growing awareness about E-Learning Globally



Market Trend:

- Increasing use of Advanced Technology in Key International Schools

- Growth in the E-Learning Platform



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the K-12 Education Technology Spend market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the K-12 Education Technology Spend Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the K-12 Education Technology Spend

Chapter 4: Presenting the K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the K-12 Education Technology Spend market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



