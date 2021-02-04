Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

Educomp Solutions (India), Next Education (India), TAL Education Group (China), Tata Class Edge (India), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Cengage Learning (United States), Ellucian (United States) and Knewton (United States)



What is K-12 Education Technology Spend?

K-12 refers to kindergarten to twelfth class. Increasing e-commerce and awareness about education expected to potentially grow the market. Further, the rising practice of new technologies such as 3D printing, digital storytelling, and virtual tours, and drones expected to propagate the Global K-12 education technology spend market. In addition, rising demand from the developing countries owing to growth in education sector expected to drive the demand for K-12 education technology spend market over the forecast period.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing E-Commerce in Developing Economies and Growing awareness about E-Learning Globally.



K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Educational PC, Interactive displays, Classroom wearables), Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support, Others)



Market Drivers

- Increasing E-Commerce in Developing Economies

- Growing awareness about E-Learning Globally



Market Trend

- Increasing use of Advanced Technology in Key International Schools

- Growth in the E-Learning Platform



Restraints

- Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors



Opportunities

Growing E-Learning Technology Start-ups and Rising Demand from the Developing Economies



Challenges

Lack of Awareness in the Low and Middle Income Group Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the K-12 Education Technology Spend Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the K-12 Education Technology Spend market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the K-12 Education Technology Spend market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the K-12 Education Technology Spend market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



