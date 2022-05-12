K-12 Education Technology Spend Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Knewton, Cengage Learning, Blackboard

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The K-12 Education Technology Spend market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Educomp Solutions (India), Next Education (India), TAL Education Group (China), Tata Class Edge (India), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Cengage Learning (United States), Ellucian (United States), Knewton (United States)



Definition:

K-12 refers to kindergarten to twelfth class. Increasing e-commerce and awareness about education expected to potentially grow the market. Further, the rising practice of new technologies such as 3D printing, digital storytelling, and virtual tours, and drones expected to propagate the Global K-12 education technology spend market. In addition, rising demand from the developing countries owing to growth in education sector expected to drive the demand for K-12 education technology spend market over the forecast period.



Market Trend:

- Increasing use of Advanced Technology in Key International Schools

- Growth in the E-Learning Platform



Market Drivers:

- Increasing E-Commerce in Developing Economies

- Growing awareness about E-Learning Globally



Market Opportunities:

- Growing E-Learning Technology Start-ups

- Rising Demand from the Developing Economies



The Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Educational PC, Interactive displays, Classroom wearables), Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support, Others)



Global K-12 Education Technology Spend market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the K-12 Education Technology Spend market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the K-12 Education Technology Spend

- -To showcase the development of the K-12 Education Technology Spend market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the K-12 Education Technology Spend market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the K-12 Education Technology Spend

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the K-12 Education Technology Spend market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is K-12 Education Technology Spend market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for K-12 Education Technology Spend near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

